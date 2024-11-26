Sydney Thomas wows fans in low-cut top on TikTok
Sydney Thomas wants to remain one of the most talked about portions of the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight that took place earlier this month.
The 20-year-old sensation, whose social media presence has grown by hundreds of thousands since the fight, is opening up to fans on social media for the first time.
Thomas, who wore a floral low-cut top black jacket, released a new video on TikTok and thanked everyone for showering her with love and support over the last couple of weeks. She also revealed intimate details about her life, stating that she wants people to know there is more to her than what they've seen so far.
"Contrary to popular belief, I actually am smart," stated Thomas. "People kind of get the image of 'pretty blonde, doesn't have a brain,' but I got a 33 on my ACT in high school and I'm finishing college a year early so take it as you want."
Later in the video, Thomas talked about investing in herself, adding that she works for the St. Louis Cardinals as a cheerleader and does professional modeling on the side. She ends by saying that she'll continue to create content on the platform in order to stay close to her fans.
Thomas' overnight fame cannot be ignored. She got a lot of love while attending her first NFL game on Sunday, November 24, and previously stated that her DMs are filling up with professional offers following her Netflix premiere.
