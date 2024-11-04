Tara Davis-Woodhall gets rowdy in corset minidress on mechanical bull
Tara Davis-Woodhall is sharing a glimpse into her busy weekend which included celebrating Halloween in an adorable couple costume with her husband Hunter Woodhall and visiting his alma mater, the University of Arkansas.
The Olympic and Paralympic champions dressed up as Princess Tiana and her frog, before making the trip to Fayetteville as special guests to take in some Razorbacks football.
Tara shared a weekend photodump on Instagram as November kicks into full swing and gave everyone a look at her rowdy side during a night out.
It all started as keeping things cute in their costumes.
As the night went on, things got a little more adventurous.
The friend group eventually made its way to a bar with everyone's favorite form of drunken entertainment: a mechanical bull.
Tara gave it her best shot, but was eventually bucked off.
Now, she is an Olympic champion who finished the 2024 season undefeated, so you have to give her some grace. After all, it wouldn't be fair for someone to be great at everything.
Davis-Woodhall, who competed at the University of Texas and the University of Georgia, is also the reigning World Indoor Champion in the long jump and silver medalist in the World Championships.
She is also a new track and field coach at Kansas State University.
America's Cowgirl is just getting started.
