Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle reveals hidden touch for US Open minidress fit

The fashion influencer is being coy with her fits at the 2025 US Open, but finally shared another fantastic fit.

Matthew Graham

Morgan Riddle during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Paris, France
Morgan Riddle during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Paris, France / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Morgan Riddle is being coy with her fits at the 2025 US Open.

Maybe that's because the fashion influencer doesn't want to steal the spotlight from her boyfriend, the highest-ranked American Taylor Fritz at No. 4, who is looking to finally capture his first Grand Slam title after getting agonizingly close last year, losing in the finals to No. 1 ranked Jannik Sinner. Sinner also beat him in the Wimbledon semi-finals this year.

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Riddle finally shared one of her looks from Flushing Meadows, New York, and naturally, it was an ace in a casual minidress perfect for the New York City summer heat.

Morgan Riddle
IMAGO/Cover-Images

What you don't see in many of the photos is the corset back of the minidress, which she revealed on her Instagram Stories.

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

It's a nice sophisticated touch that the 28-year-old part-time model flexed, but unlike previous majors, she's definitely taking a more low-key approach on her social media handles, unlike a couple of years ago when the New York Times called her "the most famous woman in men's tennis."

Fritz, 27, might be feeling the pressure more than ever, and he revealed during Wimbledon that Riddle always pushes him to be better, almost like a mother figure.

"Almost like kind of just mother me in a way, with like, the diet and going to sleep on time," Fritz said at Wimbledon. "Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words."

Morgan Riddle
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

As of this posting, Fritz is playing in his second-round match, hoping to make another deep run with Riddle by his side. Looking fantastic as always, but being a little more stealth.

Matthew Graham
