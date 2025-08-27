Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle reveals hidden touch for US Open minidress fit
Morgan Riddle is being coy with her fits at the 2025 US Open.
Maybe that's because the fashion influencer doesn't want to steal the spotlight from her boyfriend, the highest-ranked American Taylor Fritz at No. 4, who is looking to finally capture his first Grand Slam title after getting agonizingly close last year, losing in the finals to No. 1 ranked Jannik Sinner. Sinner also beat him in the Wimbledon semi-finals this year.
Riddle finally shared one of her looks from Flushing Meadows, New York, and naturally, it was an ace in a casual minidress perfect for the New York City summer heat.
What you don't see in many of the photos is the corset back of the minidress, which she revealed on her Instagram Stories.
It's a nice sophisticated touch that the 28-year-old part-time model flexed, but unlike previous majors, she's definitely taking a more low-key approach on her social media handles, unlike a couple of years ago when the New York Times called her "the most famous woman in men's tennis."
Fritz, 27, might be feeling the pressure more than ever, and he revealed during Wimbledon that Riddle always pushes him to be better, almost like a mother figure.
"Almost like kind of just mother me in a way, with like, the diet and going to sleep on time," Fritz said at Wimbledon. "Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words."
As of this posting, Fritz is playing in his second-round match, hoping to make another deep run with Riddle by his side. Looking fantastic as always, but being a little more stealth.
