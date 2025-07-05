The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle goes un-Wimbledon black matching singer Laufey

Who wears black to Wimbledon? Apparently Morgan Riddle and Icelandic singer Laufey on a rainy day at the All England Club.

Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Who wears black to Wimbledon?

It's maybe not as bad as wearing white to a wedding, but it certainly is a bold choice for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships as Taylor Fritz's girlfriend and fashion influencer Morgan Riddle made a bold style statement with Icelandic singer Laufey.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Riddle captioned the side-by-side video posing together with the "From The Start" hitmaker, "dressed like we have tennis secrets," ending it on a detective emoji.

Morgan Riddle, Laufey
Morgan Riddle, Laufey
It was the polar opposite of her Wimbledon debut look, in a strawberry pink old-world minidress with heels that had literal strawberries on the toe, which was perfectly suited for the All England Club, known for the world-renowned strawberries and cream, which is a perfect summer snack for anyone who attends the Wimbledon Championships.

Morgan Riddle
As Riddle, 27, is bold with her latest Wimbledon choice, her man Taylor Fritz has been a man of survival, advancing to the fourth round after two five-set victories, and finally only needing four in his last match.

Morgan Riddle, tennis, WAGs
Fritz, also 27. has a favorable draw tomorrow, playing unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson, with a chance to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four years as the top-seeded American.

The longer Fritz can survive, the more daring fashion choices we'll get to witness from his girlfriend.

Morgan Riddle
