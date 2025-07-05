Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle goes un-Wimbledon black matching singer Laufey
Who wears black to Wimbledon?
It's maybe not as bad as wearing white to a wedding, but it certainly is a bold choice for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships as Taylor Fritz's girlfriend and fashion influencer Morgan Riddle made a bold style statement with Icelandic singer Laufey.
Posting on her Instagram Stories, Riddle captioned the side-by-side video posing together with the "From The Start" hitmaker, "dressed like we have tennis secrets," ending it on a detective emoji.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle steals Wimbledon spotlight in strawberry pink fit
It was the polar opposite of her Wimbledon debut look, in a strawberry pink old-world minidress with heels that had literal strawberries on the toe, which was perfectly suited for the All England Club, known for the world-renowned strawberries and cream, which is a perfect summer snack for anyone who attends the Wimbledon Championships.
RELATED: Morgan Riddle heats up Australian Open in sizzling red shoestring tank top fit
As Riddle, 27, is bold with her latest Wimbledon choice, her man Taylor Fritz has been a man of survival, advancing to the fourth round after two five-set victories, and finally only needing four in his last match.
Fritz, also 27. has a favorable draw tomorrow, playing unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson, with a chance to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four years as the top-seeded American.
The longer Fritz can survive, the more daring fashion choices we'll get to witness from his girlfriend.
