Tiger Woods' daughter Sam joins dad, Charlie in Sunday Red as caddie
For the second straight year, the PNC Championship is a family affair for the Woods'. Tiger Woods is playing alongside his 15-year-old son, Charlie, while 17-year-old daughter Sam returned as the caddie.
The tournament is being played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
For the special occasion, the Woods' posed for an adorable photo as they all wore their matching Sunday Red, Tiger's signature Sunday fit, from his appropriately named brand Sun Day Red.
Golf Digest shared a photo of the epic moment.
Tiger shares his children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The golf legend previously spoke to People about how much playing in the tournament with his kids by his side means to him.
"I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing — the joys, the shifts of interest. It's just fun. We have a great time together," Tiger said.
To add to the special day, Charlie got to experience a first.
On the 174-yard par-3 4th, Charlie called on his seven iron and drained his first-ever hole-in-one. Charlie was in disbelief after finding out his ball found the bottom of the cup and he shared an embrace with his father.
"It was a perfect 7-iron, so I just kind of hit it ... little cut 7," Charlie said after hitting the ace. "I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."
What a day for the Woods family, and it comes at the perfect time right before the holiday.
