Charlie Woods Has Grown Up Alongside Tiger at PNC Championship

SI Golf's Bob Harig and Dan Evans check in from the PNC Championship, where Tiger and Charlie Woods are set to again take center stage.

Bob Harig, Dan Evans

Tiger and Charlie Woods
Tiger and Charlie Woods / Team Woods has been a fixture at the PNC Championship, but has yet to win it.

The 2024 PNC Championship is under way in Orlando, and once again the team of Tiger and Charlie Woods figures to be at the center of the coverage.

SI Golf's Bob Harig and Dan Evans are on the scene for one of the crown jewels of silly season.

It's perhaps a surprise to see Tiger Woods tee it up, as this is his first event of any kind since he missed the cut in July at the British Open. He also had another back surgery in September. But in practice round in Orlando his swing looked pretty crisp and, as Harig reported on Friday, Woods walked a full 18 holes during a pro-am.

Other stars playing include Nelly Korda, John Daly and Lee Trevino, who has never missed this event.

Watch the video above for more, and follow our coverage all weekend from the 2024 PNC Championship.

Woods plays (and walks) full 18 holes in PNC Championship practice round

2024 PNC Championship payouts

Shocking Stories of 2024: Rory's short misses at the U.S. Open

Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated.

Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok

