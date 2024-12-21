Charlie Woods Has Grown Up Alongside Tiger at PNC Championship
The 2024 PNC Championship is under way in Orlando, and once again the team of Tiger and Charlie Woods figures to be at the center of the coverage.
SI Golf's Bob Harig and Dan Evans are on the scene for one of the crown jewels of silly season.
It's perhaps a surprise to see Tiger Woods tee it up, as this is his first event of any kind since he missed the cut in July at the British Open. He also had another back surgery in September. But in practice round in Orlando his swing looked pretty crisp and, as Harig reported on Friday, Woods walked a full 18 holes during a pro-am.
Other stars playing include Nelly Korda, John Daly and Lee Trevino, who has never missed this event.
Watch the video above for more, and follow our coverage all weekend from the 2024 PNC Championship.
