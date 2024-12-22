Charlie Woods Makes a Hole-in-One, Gets Big Hug From Tiger at PNC Championship
The 15-year-old son of the 15-time major champion aced the fourth hole Sunday in Orlando.
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie began Sunday in a tie for the lead at the PNC Championship, but no matter what happens the rest of the day they now have a lifetime highlight.
Charlie Woods, age 15, aced the fourth hole Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., holing out a 7-iron from 176 yards.
He was dumbfounded at first, then got a big hug from Dad. Both of course wore Sunday red. Check it out:
The PGA Tour said it was Charlie's first hole-in-one. For the record, Tiger had three in official Tour events: 1996 at the Greater Milwaukee Open, 1997 Phoenix Open and the 1998 International.
The ace put Team Woods into the lead early Sunday in the final round of the family invitational tournament.
Published