Toni Breidinger stuns in minidress fits while struggling at pickleball-like sport

NASCAR's great new hope, model, and social media influencer tried paddleball, looking fantastic in her various tennis-esque fits. Her game didn't quite match.

Matthew Graham

Toni Breidinger for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Toni Breidinger for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Did you know that there isn't just pickleball, but a similar sport called paddleball?

Toni Breidinger, recently stunning as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is also carrying huge expectations as a possible future NASCAR star. In 2025, the 25 year old will compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. She's a NASCAR marketing dream. Time will tell if she has the driving skills to match the brand empire she's building.

Her latest stop was on the paddleball court, rocking amazing fits in her latest Instagram post that were classy enough for Wimbledon Centre Court. Her game, however, was better suited as a guest of the player's box, where she would absolutely stand out with one of her amazing outfits.

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger/Instagram

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger/Instagram
Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger/Instagram

Even though Breidinger's paddleball skill was rudimentary, her enthusiasm was infectious. And when you're able to look that good, does it really matter?

Whether it's pickleball, paddleball, or a tennis major like Wimbledon, if Breidinger shows up, she's going to turn heads.

Matthew Graham
