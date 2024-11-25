Toni Breidinger will have your heart racing with Suni Lee in stunning F1 Vegas looks
Though Sunisa Lee may be a full-time New Yorker now, the Olympic gold medalist spent some time in sin city this past weekend, where she was cheering on the racers, and partying with some other esteemed women in sports.
This past Saturday and Sunday was the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the celebrities were out in full force. In attendance was 25-year-old NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger, who was pictured with Lee — both of them stealing the show in captivating outfits.
Today, Lee and Breidinger posed for a photo — Breidinger rocking a white midriff top with faded blue denim jeans and a lush fur coat and Lee stunning in a black leather jacket and matching pants.
Evidently, the two were partying in a suite rented out by Raising Cane’s, and they weren’t the only famous people in attendance. Also pictured in carousels from the weekend were Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Winnie Harlow, Keegan-Michael Key, and many others.
And while these F1 weekend fits may have gotten your heart racing, these ladies have more looks in store in the months ahead.
Fans can look forward to seeing Lee Breidinger in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which will mark the debut for both of these ladies.
