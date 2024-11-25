The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Toni Breidinger will have your heart racing with Suni Lee in stunning F1 Vegas looks

The stars were out in full force at the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix event, including these two future SI Swimsuit models.

Alex Gonzalez

Feb 16, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger (1) during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Feb 16, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger (1) during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Though Sunisa Lee may be a full-time New Yorker now, the Olympic gold medalist spent some time in sin city this past weekend, where she was cheering on the racers, and partying with some other esteemed women in sports.

Toni Breidinger
NASCAR ARCA driver and international model Toni Breidinger cheers after announcing the 20 winners of free Cane's for an entire year. / Helena Perray / USA TODAY NETWORK

This past Saturday and Sunday was the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the celebrities were out in full force. In attendance was 25-year-old NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger, who was pictured with Lee — both of them stealing the show in captivating outfits.

Today, Lee and Breidinger posed for a photo — Breidinger rocking a white midriff top with faded blue denim jeans and a lush fur coat and Lee stunning in a black leather jacket and matching pants.

Sunisa Lee / Instagram
Sunisa Lee and Toni Breidinger pose for photos at the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix / Sunisa Lee / Instagram

Evidently, the two were partying in a suite rented out by Raising Cane’s, and they weren’t the only famous people in attendance. Also pictured in carousels from the weekend were Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Winnie Harlow, Keegan-Michael Key, and many others.

And while these F1 weekend fits may have gotten your heart racing, these ladies have more looks in store in the months ahead.

Fans can look forward to seeing Lee Breidinger in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which will mark the debut for both of these ladies.

Suni Lee 2024
Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee reacts after winning the bronze medal on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

