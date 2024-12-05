Cameron Brink wins Christmas in plaid mini-shorts, midriff top with knee-high boots
Cameron Brink is amazing at stealing the show and winning all the attention.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward was a WNBA fit queen all season even when it ended early for her with an ACL injury in June. Her season finale strapless minidress and boots combo was a clear winner.
She’s done the same with an epic first offseason from her head-to-toe leopard-print look in Paris, to stealing the show literally on Wheel of Fortune with her knee-high boots and miniskirt. She also posed for the world-famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and wowed in a white bikini at the beach.
In her latest jaw-dropper, the 22-year-old Brink not only got into the holiday spirit, she won Christmas in plaid mini-shorts, and a midriff top with knee-high boots. Brink captioned it, “best time of the year ❤️.” She’s certainly right with this look.
Even her fiancé Ben Felter took notice to this latest fit and wrote, “All I want for Christmas… ❤️.”
Brink definitely made Santa’s naughty list with this one.
Brink is back to working out and preparing for season two, sporting a nasty scar on her injured knee. That’s not holding back the WNBA fit queen from slaying her looks like this one where she clearly already won Christmas.
