Cameron Brink wins Christmas in plaid mini-shorts, midriff top with knee-high boots

Like the Grinch, the Los Angeles Sparks star and WNBA fit queen stole Christmas with her unreal fit.

LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink is amazing at stealing the show and winning all the attention.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward was a WNBA fit queen all season even when it ended early for her with an ACL injury in June. Her season finale strapless minidress and boots combo was a clear winner.

She’s done the same with an epic first offseason from her head-to-toe leopard-print look in Paris, to stealing the show literally on Wheel of Fortune with her knee-high boots and miniskirt. She also posed for the world-famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and wowed in a white bikini at the beach.

In her latest jaw-dropper, the 22-year-old Brink not only got into the holiday spirit, she won Christmas in plaid mini-shorts, and a midriff top with knee-high boots. Brink captioned it, “best time of the year ❤️.” She’s certainly right with this look.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Even her fiancé Ben Felter took notice to this latest fit and wrote, “All I want for Christmas… ❤️.”

Brink definitely made Santa’s naughty list with this one.

Brink is back to working out and preparing for season two, sporting a nasty scar on her injured knee. That’s not holding back the WNBA fit queen from slaying her looks like this one where she clearly already won Christmas.

