Travis Hunter shaves off hair, looks like different person before first NFL game

The Jaguars rookie arrives in Jacksonville for his first NFL Sunday with a whole new look.

Matt Ryan

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks on the field to greet players after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks on the field to greet players after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter has been full of surprises lately. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and his wife Leanna recently announced the birth of a son who looks just like dad, and now he shaved off his signature hair before the first game of the season.

Hunter, 22, was the No. 2 overall draft pick in April out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he won the Heisman. He’s a two-way stud who will be featured more at wide receiver on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers in his NFL debut.

He had quite the offseason getting married to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee in April in Tennessee, and followed it up by a honeymoon in an insane two-story hotel suite.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Travis and Leanna at their wedding / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Just a few weeks ago in a YouTube video he titled “Dear Son…” they not only announced Leanna had been pregnant, but they were now parents right before the season.

A happ new dad excited for the season to start strolled into EverBank Stadium Sunday morning looking like a whole new person with his hair gone.

It’s a new start for Hunter with a new hairstyle on his new team.

Leanna posted she was headed to the game. What will her fire Hunter game-day fit be this time? Stay tuned.

Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, Colorado football
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

