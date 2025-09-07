Travis Hunter shaves off hair, looks like different person before first NFL game
Travis Hunter has been full of surprises lately. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and his wife Leanna recently announced the birth of a son who looks just like dad, and now he shaved off his signature hair before the first game of the season.
Hunter, 22, was the No. 2 overall draft pick in April out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he won the Heisman. He’s a two-way stud who will be featured more at wide receiver on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers in his NFL debut.
He had quite the offseason getting married to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee in April in Tennessee, and followed it up by a honeymoon in an insane two-story hotel suite.
RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood
Just a few weeks ago in a YouTube video he titled “Dear Son…” they not only announced Leanna had been pregnant, but they were now parents right before the season.
A happ new dad excited for the season to start strolled into EverBank Stadium Sunday morning looking like a whole new person with his hair gone.
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows how secret pregnancy was pulled off
It’s a new start for Hunter with a new hairstyle on his new team.
Leanna posted she was headed to the game. What will her fire Hunter game-day fit be this time? Stay tuned.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad