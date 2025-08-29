Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows how secret pregnancy was pulled off
It was quite the shock when Travis Hunter and wife Leanna announced not only was she pregnant, but they had a son. Now, Leanna is showing off how she pulled off the pregnancy without the public finding out.
The Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Hunter is getting ready for his first NFL season after winning the Heisman Trophy at Colorado and becoming the No. 2 overall draft pick in April. He’s had an incredible offseason that included buying a baller Florida mansion, getting married to Leanna in a wedding that saw him give her an unreal gift, and a honeymoon with a next-level hotel room.
On Wednesday, August 27, the couple took to social media with a picture of Leanna’s pregnant belly and Hunter’s hand on it, followed by a YouTube video Hunter made called “Dear Son…” where they revealed the birth of their son with a baby that looks just like dad.
Leanna had her first post after where she showed off her hidden pregnancy belly and she said, “The most peaceful and beautiful experience of my life.”
That must have been near the birth because she took to TikTok in a video she just released to show what she looked like at 22 weeks pregnant where she was barely showing at all.
She said people must be wondering how they kept it a secret and this was why as seen when she lifted up her shirt. She mentioned up to that point at 22 weeks, she only had gained 6 pounds since finding out she was pregnant, and that she still worked out every day and didn’t have pregnancy symptoms.
Leanna also revealed her cravings were cinnamon cake, brownies and string cheese.
It’s shocking how little she showed then, but she mentioned the doctors said it wasn’t abnormal. Now, she and Travis have a healthy baby boy and a little Jaguars fan to cheer on dad.
