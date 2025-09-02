Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood
Deion Sanders is like a father to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, and he had some heartfelt fatherly advice for the new dad Hunter.
Hunter, 22, was recruited by the coach Sanders to come play at Jackson State as the No. 1 recruit in the country, and he shocked all by choosing to go there to play. He’d follow Coach Prime to the Colorado Buffaloes where he’d win the 2024 Heisman Trophy as a two-way standout. And on that big night of the ceremony when his father Travis Hunter Sr. was dealing with legal troubles wasn’t there, it was Sanders who was stepped up and embraced Hunter in an emotional moment.
While Sanders couldn’t make Hunter’s wedding to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee as we later learned he was dealing with a bladder cancer scare, Hunter showed up at Sanders’ Texas ranch to support the coach during his health battle where the two were seen fishing together.
Deion is a dad to five kids himself including Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders who were teammates in college. Now, Hunter just became one to a son himself in a shocking announcement with Leanna.
Deion had some heartfelt words for Hunter and a good piece of advice. First he said, “I love him like he’s a son,” and added the following message: “Let’s correct all the things that we think that we didn’t receive as a child, and let’s correct that in our fatherhood.”
That’s not just a coach talking but someone who genuinely cares for Hunter like a dad.
In his video announcement title “Dear Son…” Hunter himself can be heard telling his son, “Gotta be better than me.”
New dad Hunter will play in his first NFL game on Sunday, September 7, at home vs. the Carolina Panthers.
