Travis Hunter's wife Leanna flexes obsession in first update since viral crying post
To see how the Jacksonville Jaguars use two-way threat rookie Travis Hunter will be must-watch television.
For too many on social media, the updates on social media from his wife, Leanna Lenee, have become highly scrutinized, must-watch posts, even with the context is all wrong, like was the case last week with an inspirational update that showed an old version of herself from last December sobbing into the camera. Many outlets acted like the crying had just happened in real time.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna viciously mocked for crying when true reason is inspiring
Luckily today, Lenee gave a much more run-of-the-mill Instagram post for an aspiring fashion and social media influencer by showing off her intricate nails that she had just gotten manicured.
"Obsessed," Lenee wrote on her Instagram Stories. And it's fair to be obsessed since those look like pieces of art done by a local Jacksonville nail salon that she gives a shout-out to.
RELATED: Travis Hunter buys baller 13-room, 7.5-acre Florida mansion with wife Leanna
Much like his wife's nails, Hunter wants to be a dynamic threat on both sides of the ball. So far, new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has incorporated him on both sides of the ball early in training camp, which is a tricky proposition in the NFL.
“Trying to make sure that we maximize his time, our time, so that we can ultimately get the best outcome,” Coen said.
For Lenee, the murkiest part of her life seems to be navigating trolls on social media. At least now she has great nails to do it.
