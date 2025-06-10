Jaguars’ Travis Hunter buys baller 13-room, 7.5-acre Florida mansion with wife Leanna
Travis Hunter has a 4-year, 46.65 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars with $30.5 million guaranteed. He just made a baller purchase with his new money with a Florida mansion for he and his wife Leanna Lenee.
This comes following their epic wedding in Tennessee where Lenee had an over-the-top wedding dress that she rocked, and an insane $500k wedding gift surprise.
Hunter, 22, was already a millionaire with NIL deals while a Colorado Buffaloes star. The Heisman Trophy winner now has big-boy NFL money and endorsement deals with the biggest being Adidas.
Now, he’s the proud owner of a $3.275 million Jacksonville home in the gated community of Deerwood County Country Club. The home is 13 rooms and sits on 7.5 acres. It’s 8,125-square-foot, two-stories, with five bedrooms, seven bathroom, a 4-car garage, a pool, and a tennis court.
Hunter will be neighbors with NFL Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler of the Green Bay Packers who lives in the community, along with a couple other Jaguars names.
It’s reported that this is a record price for the area and that it was Hunter and Lenee’s 16th — lucky 16th — house that they toured.
Hunter and Lenee have been together since he was in high school in Georgia and she’s followed him ever since all the way into their new home as Mr. and Mrs. Hunter.
