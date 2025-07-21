Travis Hunter's wife Leanna viciously mocked for crying when true reason is inspiring
Context is everything.
Don't let any post fool you about Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter's newlywed wife Leanna Lenee crying uncontrollably, who had to leave social media platforms for this very reason after enduring over-the-top hatred.
Posted a day ago to her TikTok handle, it shows Lenee sobbing in a selfie video. It started going viral as of this posting tonight with versions like the one below on X getting millions of views. Many of the new tweets and comments are viciously speculating a failed marriage or cheating scandal after the couple got married in late May.
Not only are these mean-spirited folks wrong, but the real story is actually inspiring.
The truth behind the sobbing
This uncontrollable crying video is from last December, and Lenee uses it to tell users how much she has grown since originally posting the version going viral.
Here's a screengrab of the new sobbing video with the entire caption overlay.
"I wish I could go back and hug December me🥹," Lenee wrote in an inspiring message. "Because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way.
I don't even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grown [sic] and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. ❤️ Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.."
Whether you're religious or not, it shows how much she's grown, and yet the trolls on social media are giving folks no context, similarly when Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.
Angel Reese has her back yet again
WNBA superstar Angel Reese has always had Lenee's back, and that continued with this post, commenting, "so proud of you bby! the storm doesn’t last forever! 🙏🏽🥺"
Yes, Lenee and Hunter flex their lavish lifestyle a little brazenly at times, but that's usually the case with every professional athletes and his or her WAG.
Lenee receives so much more hatred, which is inexcusable, and without context, viciously unfair.
