Travis Kelce goes hipster in funky little hat for Chiefs-Texans pregame fit
Travis Kelce has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium, and he’s gearing up for the NFL Divisional Round in style.
RELATED: Travis Kelce is stylish Santa Claus on Taylor Swift NYC date night
Ahead of the big game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans, the Chiefs tight end arrived to the field looking cozy as ever. The 35-year-old NFL superstar was rocking a white tee, a faded long-sleeved red shirt, and baggy denim cargo pants. In a video shared to the Chiefs social accounts, Kelce is also seen carrying a can of some sort. It’s unclear what’s in the can, but if we had to guess, it’s probably some high-end kombucha to match with the hipster vibe.
On his head is a colorful stocking cap — the Supreme hand-tied beanie, to be exact. While this particular hat has been discontinued by Supreme, fans can shop this look for around $100 on most online resale sites.
Supporting Kelce from the suites is his loving girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who arrived to the stadium in an all-black fit centered around a pearl Chanel minidress.
In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Kelce shared that he has no plans to retire anytime soon — and the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is to thank.
"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Kelce said. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."
RELATED: Kids that Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprised at children's hospital are true icons
Fans can tune into the Chiefs VS. Texans game today, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida