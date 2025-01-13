The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce's adorable nod to Taylor Swift ahead of Chiefs VS. Texans divisional round

As the Swifties and the Chiefs tight end know, there's a Taylor Swift lyric for every occasion.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
While the NFL playoffs may be underway, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still has his lady on his mind — and he knows there’s a lyric for every occasion.

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Today, Kelce made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” during which, he gave a clever nod to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The namesake host asked Kelce how he was feeling, as he was hot off the first-round bye in the NFL playoffs. Kelce responded with a clever nod to one of Swift’s biggest hits.

"I'm fired up, I'm feeling 22 all over again, baby," Kelce said. “Let’s go!”

McAfee and crew immediately caught onto the reference, and they even started singing and dancing to the song. As the allusion was rather obvious, Kelce admitted he wasn’t trying to be sneaky with the reference.

 "I was hoping you caught the reference, baby,” Kelce said.

Kelce’s appearance on the show comes ahead of their upcoming NFL Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans, which is set to take place Saturday, Jan. 18. He told McAfee that he’s "ready to rock and roll" ahead of this Saturday, as the Texans arrive to Arrowhead Stadium.

Viewers can tune into this Saturday's game at 4:30 p.m. ET. 

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
