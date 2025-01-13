Travis Kelce's adorable nod to Taylor Swift ahead of Chiefs VS. Texans divisional round
While the NFL playoffs may be underway, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still has his lady on his mind — and he knows there’s a lyric for every occasion.
RELATED: Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce match in red & black fits for Chiefs Black Friday game
Today, Kelce made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” during which, he gave a clever nod to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The namesake host asked Kelce how he was feeling, as he was hot off the first-round bye in the NFL playoffs. Kelce responded with a clever nod to one of Swift’s biggest hits.
"I'm fired up, I'm feeling 22 all over again, baby," Kelce said. “Let’s go!”
McAfee and crew immediately caught onto the reference, and they even started singing and dancing to the song. As the allusion was rather obvious, Kelce admitted he wasn’t trying to be sneaky with the reference.
"I was hoping you caught the reference, baby,” Kelce said.
Kelce’s appearance on the show comes ahead of their upcoming NFL Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans, which is set to take place Saturday, Jan. 18. He told McAfee that he’s "ready to rock and roll" ahead of this Saturday, as the Texans arrive to Arrowhead Stadium.
RELATED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep casual in matching black fits at Yankees game
Viewers can tune into this Saturday's game at 4:30 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’