Travis Kelce shares 'happy' relationship update with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce is on cloud nine, and his pop star girlfriend is to thank.
In an episode on The Stephen A. Smith Show that dropped on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted that he is very happy in his relationship with Taylor Swift, whom he credits for instilling good work ethic and sportsmanship within him.
"I'm enjoying all aspects of life," Kelce said. "That's for damn sure, man. Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field, and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium, man."
The three-time Super Bowl champion has become a household name. In addition to football, Kelce has ventured into acting, notably with FX’s “Grotesquerie” last year, and an upcoming role in “Happy Gilmore 2,” set to premiere later this year. But while he’s exploring new avenues, he hinted that he has no plans to retire from the NFL in the near future, as Swift has been encouraging him to give it his best on the gridiron.
"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Kelce said. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."
The Chiefs are set to take on the Houston Texans this Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the NFL Divisional Round.
