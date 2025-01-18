Taylor Swift’s pearl Chanel minidress slays all-black fit for Chiefs-Texans game
The Kansas City Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce are ramping up their quest for a three-peat on Saturday afternoon when they host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. And, yes, Taylor Swift is in the house.
The global pop star pulled up to Arrowhead before the game and was rocking an eye-catching fit that immediately had social media buzzing.
Swift was wearing a black and grey blazer, black nylon tights, and knee-high boots to go with her black Chanel minidress with a pearl belt. It was a statement fit.
We don't know exactly how the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs will perform on the field, but they can only hope to play as good as Swift looks.
Swift always brings the heat.
ESPN also shared a video of Swift's arrival.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs starters respond to sitting out since Christmas Day when they clinched the top seed against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs rested their starters against the Denver Broncos on January 5 in the regular season finale, and enjoyed a bye week during Wild Card Weekend.
If the Chiefs are victorious, they will face off against the winner of Sunday’s Bills-Ravens showdown in the AFC Championship Game.
