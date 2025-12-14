Josh Allen handles awkward Hailee Steinfeld pregnancy question perfectly in Bills win

What a week for Josh Allen. He and wife Hailee Steinfeld announced she’s pregnant with their first child, and then he went out and led an epic comeback for the Buffalo Bills in a huge matchup with the New England Patriots. He perfectly handled a reporter’s awkward question after the game, too.

The 29-year-old MVP quarterback Allen and his star actress wife Steinfeld just tied the knot on May 31 in a lavish Southern California wedding, and after her 29th birthday they posted an adorable video showing off her baby bump together in the snow in Buffalo.

Hailee Steinfeld is going to be a MOTHER!🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/LAWt7YIFoe — LeeS💌(Beau version) (@LeeAna0799) December 12, 2025

From there, Allen flew out to New England To face the Patriots, who are atop the the AFC East division. Then they got down 21-0 and 24-7 at half and it looked bleak. Allen and the team played inspired football in the second half with plays like this:

Allen would throw for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and rush for another big 47 in the 35-31 win. The Bills now sit at 10-4 while the Patriots are 11-3.

He also was quick to give the right answer to this reporter’s question about Steinfeld’s pregnancy announcement. He asked, “Is there some power to maybe Dawson Knox having his daughter this week? You announcing that you will soon be expecting in terms of the production we saw on this field?” Allen replied, “I don't know about that. I'm obviously very happy and very blessed. I love my team. I love my wife. She's my favorite teammate.”

"We don't blink." - Josh Allen loves the resiliency of his squad | @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/YnaP8o9yct — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 14, 2025

That’s why he’s an MVP on and off the field.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at their wedding in May. | Josh Allen/Instagram

