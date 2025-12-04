Trinity Rodman is unrecognizable with new look during NWSL contract drama

While Trinity Rodman’s contract situation plays out in the NWSL, she posted a new hairstyle where she looks completely unrecognizable.

The 23-year-old USWNT star just completed the final year of a four-year, $1.1 million deal with the Washington Spirit as they came up just short in the 2025 NWSL Championship in a loss to Gotham FC.

Nov 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) during the second half of the NWSL championship game against Gotham FC at PayPal Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

RELATED: Trinity Rodman is in tears hugging bf Ben Shelton after NWSL Final loss

At the time, it made her the highest-paid play in the NWSL. Now, with a contract in front of her reportedly worth over $1 million per year to keep her in Washington, the league’s commissioner rejected the deal saying it would have violated league rules. The league’s union has filed a grievance on Rodman’s behalf.

Trinity, who won a gold medal with USA in the 2024 Olympics, has gone viral as well off the field where she’s dating 23-year-old tennis star Ben Shelton where she rocked some head-turning fits at his US Open matches like this head-to-toe custom Shelton look.

Trinity Rodman attends Day 1 of the 2025 US Open to watch the match between Ben Shelton and Ignacio Buse at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. | IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

The two were also just had a date night as the contract drama plays out.

RELATED: Ben Shelton's monster midnight snack amazes USWNT star gf Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman/Instagram

It was this post, however, with her curly hairstyle that made her look like a whole new person.

Trinity Rodman/Instagram

That look wouldn’t work on the pitch with the hair bouncing all over — hence the ponytails from players like Rodman.

Rodman was drafted by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft, on the NWSL Championship, and earned NWSL Rookie of the Year and NWSL Best XI honors in her first season. She was named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year the same year.

Trinity is the daughter of an NBA legend

Trinity is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer and five-time champion Dennis Rodman. The two are estranged, however, and she doesn’t talk to her father.

She said. “I lost hope in ever getting him back. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”

