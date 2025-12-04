Trinity Rodman is unrecognizable with new look during NWSL contract drama
While Trinity Rodman’s contract situation plays out in the NWSL, she posted a new hairstyle where she looks completely unrecognizable.
The 23-year-old USWNT star just completed the final year of a four-year, $1.1 million deal with the Washington Spirit as they came up just short in the 2025 NWSL Championship in a loss to Gotham FC.
At the time, it made her the highest-paid play in the NWSL. Now, with a contract in front of her reportedly worth over $1 million per year to keep her in Washington, the league’s commissioner rejected the deal saying it would have violated league rules. The league’s union has filed a grievance on Rodman’s behalf.
Trinity, who won a gold medal with USA in the 2024 Olympics, has gone viral as well off the field where she’s dating 23-year-old tennis star Ben Shelton where she rocked some head-turning fits at his US Open matches like this head-to-toe custom Shelton look.
The two were also just had a date night as the contract drama plays out.
It was this post, however, with her curly hairstyle that made her look like a whole new person.
That look wouldn’t work on the pitch with the hair bouncing all over — hence the ponytails from players like Rodman.
Rodman was drafted by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft, on the NWSL Championship, and earned NWSL Rookie of the Year and NWSL Best XI honors in her first season. She was named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year the same year.
Trinity is the daughter of an NBA legend
Trinity is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer and five-time champion Dennis Rodman. The two are estranged, however, and she doesn’t talk to her father.
She said. “I lost hope in ever getting him back. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”
