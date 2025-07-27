Ben Shelton's monster midnight snack amazes USWNT star gf Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman continue to entertain after the American tennis star's magical Wimbledon semifinal run.
This time it's at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, DC, where Rodman also plays for the NWSL's Washington Spirit, where she is hopefully close to returning to action after being out several months with a back injury.
RELATED: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare
After defeating fellow American and DC native Francis Tiafoe, the USWNT striker shared her boyfriend's monstrous midnight snack on her IG stories.
"Post match meal and go crazy," Rodman wrote with dying laughing and crying emojis.
RELATED: Trinity Rodman gets lovey-dovey with boyfriend Ben Shelton rocking green bikini
Luckily at only 22 years old, and being a professional tennis player in peak physical shape with the six-pack to prove it, Shelton doesn't have to worry about having a midnight cheat meal or two: In this case, 12:48 a.m.
The pigging-out session might have made Shelton too lethargic today, since as of this posting, he was down a set in the semifinals.
As far as Rodman, 23, hopefully she can finally get back on the pitch.
"It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing," Rodman said last week. "It's just the way that my back's structured, and it's more so management than like a curable fix. I don't think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate."
Luckily, she and Ben have a fortunate thing going.
