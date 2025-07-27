The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ben Shelton's monster midnight snack amazes USWNT star gf Trinity Rodman

The American tennis star chowed down after his Citi Open quarterfinal victory with his USWNT star girlfriend stunned with the amount he consumed.

Matthew Graham

Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman continue to entertain after the American tennis star's magical Wimbledon semifinal run.

This time it's at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, DC, where Rodman also plays for the NWSL's Washington Spirit, where she is hopefully close to returning to action after being out several months with a back injury.

RELATED: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare

Trinity Rodman
Jul 22, 2025: Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, girlfriend of Ben Shelton, smiles in his player's box after the match against Mackenzie McDonald. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After defeating fellow American and DC native Francis Tiafoe, the USWNT striker shared her boyfriend's monstrous midnight snack on her IG stories.

"Post match meal and go crazy," Rodman wrote with dying laughing and crying emojis.

RELATED: Trinity Rodman gets lovey-dovey with boyfriend Ben Shelton rocking green bikini

Ben Shelton
Trinity Rodman/Instagram

Luckily at only 22 years old, and being a professional tennis player in peak physical shape with the six-pack to prove it, Shelton doesn't have to worry about having a midnight cheat meal or two: In this case, 12:48 a.m.

The pigging-out session might have made Shelton too lethargic today, since as of this posting, he was down a set in the semifinals.

Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton
Trinity Rodman/Instagram

As far as Rodman, 23, hopefully she can finally get back on the pitch.

"It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing," Rodman said last week. "It's just the way that my back's structured, and it's more so management than like a curable fix. I don't think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate."

Luckily, she and Ben have a fortunate thing going.

Tennis star Ben Shelton and soccer star Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton / Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

