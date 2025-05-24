Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Trolled Knicks With Perfect One-Liner
The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals from the New York Knicks in stunning fashion earlier this week, with star Tyrese Haliburton making all the home fans at Madison Square Garden sadly sit down after his game-tying shot to force OT. The rest, as they say, was history.
Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, has seemingly learned a thing or two from the Pacers star, as she took to social media to try her own hand at humbling Knicks fans ahead of Game 2.
Jones shared a series of photos on her Instagram account on Thursday, including a short reel of her sharing an emotional embrace with Haliburton after Game 1's 138-135 win.
In the caption, Jones wrote, "finally got to see the ball drop in NYC," and added a smirking face emoji.
Too savage.
Haliburton capped off his team's unlikely comeback from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a game-tying long two followed by Reggie Miller's choke celebration. Watching Haliburton's shot slowly fall was a surreal and singular experience arguably akin to New York City's iconic NYE festivities—but it's May, not December, and there's a spot to the NBA Finals on the line.
Expect Jones to be right by Haliburton's side as he and the Pacers seek their first ever NBA title. Game 2 of the series on Friday night is currently a close one, with Indiana holding a slim lead at the end of the third.