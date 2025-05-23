Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Completely Brushed Off Comeback Win
The Indiana Pacers are still riding high off one of the most improbable comebacks in NBA history. They took down the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals after some heroics from both Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton hit the game-tying shot that sent it to overtime. While everyone thought it was a three right after the shot went in, it ended up just being a two-point shot to tie the game.
After winning a game like that, it can be hard for a team to come back down to earth and focus on the next game. The Pacers have done this three times now, though.
Haliburton has done this several times throughout his short Pacers career. He lives for these moments, so he's not surprised when these things happen anymore.
In fact, Haliburton is already on to the next game. He has moved on and is focusing solely on Game 2 on Friday night. In fact, he was like that right after Game 1.
"Winning is fun, man. Winning is fun, but there's so much we can improve on. Proud of the fight of this group, and got to be ready to go for Game 2."
Haliburton knew right after the win that there were a lot of things that they needed to improve to make sure they don't face that big of a deficit in future games.
It's good for Pacers fans to see that Haliburton was reveling too much in a great moment. He was already thinking about what they needed to do for the next game in order to get a win.
Indiana has already grabbed home-court advantage after one game. If they can also win Game 2, they might be able to snatch New York's soul and crush them, just like they did to Cleveland.
The Knicks know that, though. They are going to come out as a very desperate team, and Indiana has to be ready for that.
So far in the postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.
