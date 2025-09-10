4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles poses with Knicks fan A-lister almost as tiny as her
Almost anyone makes Jordan Chiles look tiny when they pose next to the 4-foot-11 Olympic gold medalist and national champion gymnast. When she took an epic photo with director Spike Lee, she actually looked average height.
We’ve seen her meet 6-foot-6 WNBA star Caitlin Clark who towered over the gymnast. She even was made to look small by the other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, as well as some Star Wars characters while at Disneyland.
The 24-year-old Chiles has had a big past week with the announcement she’ll compete on “Dancing With The Stars” in a post where she had on a can’t-miss dress. She’ll continue to train for the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team while on the show.
But before then, she traveled to New York for several events, including one at the Brooklyn Museum featuring Lee, whom she went fangirl over meeting. Chiles wrote, “Ahhh got to meet the SPIKE LEE!!!!”
Lee stands at just 5-foot-6, a whole seven inches taller than Chiles, yet he makes her look average height for once.
Of course Chiles is taller than 4-foot-8 teammate Simone Biles, whom she just met up with as well for an epic photo with her, Sunisa Lee, and Aly Raisman in a glam gymnastics reunion.
Chiles may be small, but she’s doing big things.
