UConn's Paige Bueckers flexes glam look dancing to Kendrick Lamar, SZA hit
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is a woman of many talents. Not only is she one of the best hoopers on the planet, but she was also quite the fashionista over the summer. Bueckers, like anyone who is in college, is also an avid TikToker.
Throughout the season, Paige Buckets drops random videos on her account and often jokes about working on improving her dance skills.
As her final season with the Huskies winds down, Paige returned to TikTok to show off her improvement.
While there weren't any intricate dance moves, we can now confirm that Paige loves to vibe and she can ride the beat like a pro.
In her latest TikTok, Paige showed off a glam look in her UConn gear from what appears to be her pre-game preparations for Saturday's blowout win over Butler at the iconic Hinkle Fieldhouse. Paige was vibing out to SZA and Kendrick Lamar's hit song "30 for 30."
It's all about staying loose.
In UConn's 86-47 shellacking of the Bulldogs, Paige put up game-highs in points (23) and assists (10), while adding two rebounds. She left no doubt why she is one of the front-runners to win the National Player of the Year Award and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.
UConn returns to the court on Thursday, February 27, against the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays. Tip-off at the XL Center in Hartford is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
