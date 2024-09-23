Paige Bueckers' glammed-up mirror selfies from final UConn media day
Paige Bueckers is entering her final year of eligibility with the UConn women's basketball team, and the former National Player of the Year has high hopes for the Huskies this season.
UConn is one of the favorites to win the national championship and Bueckers will be a big part of their success.
Bueckers has been on a so-called "world tour" over the summer, flaunting incredible fits and rolling VIP style to major events like the U.S. Open. She has also been spotted at multiple WNBA games supporting her former UConn teammates.
But, now it's time to turn her attention towards the upcoming season.
To prepare for a new year, the Huskies held their annual media day to take official photos and film video packages that will be used during the team's run.
For Bueckers, it is a bittersweet moment, because it's the final media day of her career. To commemorate the moment, she took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of her glammed up look from the photoshoop.
It will truly mark the end of an era for the Huskies.
Last season, Bueckers, the former National Player of the Year, averaged an impressive 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Because of an unthinkable amount of injuries, Bueckers played at all five positions on the court.
Throughout her college career, Bueckers has been named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Big East Player of the Year, USBWA Co-Freshman of the Year, and a two-time Big East tournament MOP.
If the Huskies can play to their potential, another All-American nod and Big East Player of the Year honor is hers for the taking, but it's a national title and NCAA Tournament Final Four MOP that is in her sights.
UConn begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday, November 3, against Fort Hays State.
