UConn star Paige Bueckers gushes over Caroline Ducharme's Huskies return
The No. 5-ranked UConn women's basketball team stormed into Hinkle Fieldhouse and blew out the Butler Bulldogs, 86-47. It was the first-ever sellout in Butler women’s basketball history.
Everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of star guard and National Player of the Year contender Paige Bueckers, but they also got to witness a very special moment for the Huskies.
UConn guard Caroline Ducharme made her long-awaited return to the court for the first time 461 days after recovering from several head injuries. Ducharme has missed time in each of the past season because of the injuries, so her return to the court was bigger than basketball.
After the game, Bueckers gushed about Ducharme's perserverence and praised her dedication.
"It brings you to tears because of everything she's been through and everything she's overcome and how much work she's put into it," Bueckers said in her post-game interview on the court.
"I mean, she's dedicated her entire life to getting back doing what she loves, so just to have that moment, no matter how long or what the stakes are, like, just to see her back out there doing what she loves knowing she's getting rewarded for a lot of hard work and a lot of faith, and... just a tough journey. It's made her stronger and she's never waivered from who she is. She's a great person and a great teammate."
Bueckers also shared the video on Instagram Stories with the caption, "LET'S GOOOOO," with a teary-eyed emoji and, "Most deserving bestie."
The UConn bond runs strong.
UConn returns to the court on Thursday, February 27, against the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays. Tip-off at the XL Center in Hartford is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
