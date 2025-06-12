UConn star Azzi Fudd goes sporty glam with ex-WNBA mom in all-pink fit
Azzi Fudd is a big reason the UConn Huskies won a national championship. She’s also becoming a superstar off the court. In a new ad Fudd showcases her mom Katie Fudd, who definitely helped her daughter with her game being a former WNBA player herself.
The 22-year-old will be in her final year of eligibility for the Huskies and will be the biggest star on the team with bestie Paige Bueckers drafted No. 1 to the Dallas Wings this past April. Fudd was the one, however, who won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award and scored 24 points in the championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
She’s also enjoying the fruits of her stardom and no doubt will be seeing more endorsements. She was in an ad recently with Bueckers for Oreo where they had an all-pink fit battle.
In a new ad for Paula’s Choice, Fudd is back in an all-pink glam look, and her mom Katie makes a cameo.
How cute. The ad asked Azzi to list things that motivate her from A to Azzi (Z), and at K was for mom Katie. Here’s the full ad:
Her mom, formerly Katie Smrcka-Duffy, was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in the 2001 WNBA Draft. Unfortunately, injuries ended her career early, but she continued her love for the game in coaching and no doubt passed on her knowledge to her daughter.
Fudd mentioned her dad Tim with the letter D. Tim was also a basketball star, playing in college for American University and also pursued coaching.
She did give a shoutout her brothers Jose and Jon with J, but less enthusiastically than mom.
She didn’t mention Bueckers with B or Paige with P though… It’s all good though she got the Huskies in there with H.
