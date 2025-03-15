The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shows off wild haircut from popular series

The man known as “Bones” rocks a very different look with his new hairstyle channeling an old and very popular Nickelodeon show.

Jon “Bones” Jones goes by a different beat of the drum in and out of the octagon. He’s going to do him in between training and then kick his opponent’s butt when he’s locked into his craft. His new haircut totally represents him in a nutshell.

The UFC heavyweight champion is 28-1 in his storied career that has had some setbacks with substance abuse issues. Fortunately, he seems to be in a good place and just defeated Stiple Miocic with a third-round knockout to retain his belt back in November. He’s still awaiting for his first opponent in 2025.

While he waits, Jones decided to change up his haircut and channeled the protagonist of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang. The character possesses the unique ability to master and utilize all four bending arts: airbending, waterbending, earthbending, and firebending, and he also mastered the ancient art of energybending. Pretty badass, as is the haircut.

The show ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon starting in 2005.

The Airbender isn’t to be confused with UFC’s Israel Adesanya, who is known as “The Last Stylebender.”

Well done, Jon Jones. What style(s) will he bring to the octagon next?

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

