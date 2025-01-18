JuJu Watkins awestruck over encounter with USC, NFL legend in class
JuJu Watkins is a USC Trojans legend in the making. Pete Carroll has been one for a long time. When the two met, Watkins was simply awestruck.
Carroll of course was part of the Trojans dynasty from 2001-2009 that saw two national championships, but was also embroiled in the Reggie Bush scandal that brought sanctions to the program and led him to jetting off to the Seattle Seahawks where he won a Super Bowl in 2014.
After Carroll mutually parted ways with the Seahawks in January of 2024, he’s taking time to do other things in life than coaching like teaching a class at USC this semester called BUAD 498: The Game
is Life.
The sophomore basketball All-American Watkins stopped by to greet and chat with Carroll looking awestruck in the photo and simply posting a “🐐” for GOAT.
Maybe Carroll will be teaching Lincoln Riley how to recruit and bring the USC football program back to prominence again, too?
Watkins, meanwhile, is having a spectacular second season for the 16-1 Trojans, averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
She’s almost certain to be a future GOAT at USC, but even stars like Watkins can get starstruck over other GOATs.
