JuJu Watkins shows off USC non-playing days hairdo with her adorable new dog
JuJu Watkins let her hair down before the big showdown with Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies on Saturday.
The USC Trojans All-American guard is known for her signature bun, but has a very different look while not playing.
The 19-year-old sophomore is off to a scorching start to the season averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. On defense she’s averaging 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Before 10-1 USC travels to face 10-1 UConn this weekend, Watkins showed off her style with her hair down with braids, as well as her new adorable dog Deuce.
Deuce is a Frenchie who isn’t quite trained yet, according to Watkins, and only works for “treats.” He certainly doesn’t look as fearsome at JuJu on the court.
Watkins is a preseason Big Ten All-American selection after winning Freshman Player of the Year last season.
While she has 1 million Instagram followers, she doesn’t post a whole lot — this is a rare look at her off the court.
JuJu looks amazing with or without the signature bun look. No doubt when she goes up against the Huskies on Saturday that bun will be back up and her intense looks will return.
