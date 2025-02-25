The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USC star JuJu Watkins shows off smooth dance moves while in a restroom

The Trojans All-American guard shows off her sweet dance moves off the court, but in an odd location.

Matt Ryan

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a free throw during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a free throw during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins is ready to dance soon for March Madness in the NCAA tournament, but she was actually dancing in a new video that surfaced from an odd location.

The 19-year-old sophomore All-American guard is having a tremendous second season with the USC Trojans, averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game leading the team to a 25-2 record and a No. 4 national ranking.

JuJu Watkin
Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) poses for a selfie with fans after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at the Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She was recently legendary on the court vs. then No. 1 UCLA with an epic performance that caught the eye of Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant on a night Watkins rocked some super sick Kobe shoes.

While she’s super smooth on the court, JuJu showed off her super smooth dance moves off of it — just from a restroom.

She was definitely vibing with the song. She’s got a small bandage on there but she looks just fine.

Watkins has also been showing off more of her glam looks off the court as well like in these jaw-dropping fits, and the ones below.

JuJu certainly looks ready to start dancing in March based on this latest video.

