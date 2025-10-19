The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in fancy all-black fit for fashion event

The oldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant continues to impress with her different looks.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

While mom and her sisters were enjoying the Los Angeles Dodgers’ epic NLCS win in Game 4, Natalia attended a fashion event where she crushed a fancy fit.

The oldest daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant has been quite busy since graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She’s thrived in her professional modeling career and has been all over lately from New York, to Milan, to Paris. She even posed with good family friend Ciara while in NYC.

Natalia Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts daughters going crazy after Ohtani’s 3rd Dodgers homer 

The 22-year-old has also starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson for dad’s new Kobe 3 sneakers, and then was the creative director for an awesome Los Angeles Lakers sizzle video with LA stars like Luka Doncic and Shohei Ohtani.

Speakong of Ohtani, normally the diehard Dodgers fan Natalia would be there with her mom and sisters for the MVP’s historic night like all the games before.

The Bryant
The Bryant family being honored at Kobe’s bobblehead night. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Naomi Campbell as models together

Instead, she was crushing this daring all-black look at a dinner event for a brand.

She definitely looks stunning in that fit.

Maybe she’ll make it to a World Series game with the Dodgers back in it?

For now, it’s all about fashion and film lately for the dual threat Natalia Bryant.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

