Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in fancy all-black fit for fashion event
While mom and her sisters were enjoying the Los Angeles Dodgers’ epic NLCS win in Game 4, Natalia attended a fashion event where she crushed a fancy fit.
The oldest daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant has been quite busy since graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She’s thrived in her professional modeling career and has been all over lately from New York, to Milan, to Paris. She even posed with good family friend Ciara while in NYC.
The 22-year-old has also starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson for dad’s new Kobe 3 sneakers, and then was the creative director for an awesome Los Angeles Lakers sizzle video with LA stars like Luka Doncic and Shohei Ohtani.
Speakong of Ohtani, normally the diehard Dodgers fan Natalia would be there with her mom and sisters for the MVP’s historic night like all the games before.
Instead, she was crushing this daring all-black look at a dinner event for a brand.
She definitely looks stunning in that fit.
Maybe she’ll make it to a World Series game with the Dodgers back in it?
For now, it’s all about fashion and film lately for the dual threat Natalia Bryant.
