Vanessa Bryant goes full cowgirl fit matching daughters for 'Year of the Horse'

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters rang in the new year in style.

Vanessa, 43, has had quite the holiday season giving out early Christmas gifts to Pau Gasol and his family, while receiving a special one from Khloe Kardashian that honored her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

We also saw her out with the girls at Disneyland taking this amazing family photo with Natalia, 22, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, while mom rocked an elite fur coat.

That was followed up by their amazing matching green Christmas fits all together.

For New Year’s Day, Vanessa shared a photo of them all decked out in full cowgirl style for “The Year of the Horse.”

Vanessa isn’t a stranger to rocking that look either, as we saw her and Natalia as cowgirl twins at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles a few months ago.

Her latest photo is another great family moment out of many she shared in 2025, and is already starting off 2026 with another winning Bryant moment.

