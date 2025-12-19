Vanessa Bryant excitedly shows off newest member of the family

Vanessa Bryant got to spread the holiday joy a bit early this year in her family with the newest member of the Bryant team.

The 43-year-old widow of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sent out some awesome early gifts this year Pau Gasol and his family showed off, and then received a sweet one from friend Khloe Kardashian honoring Kobe and their daughter Gigi Bryant.

We also just saw Vanessa having an adorable moment with her girls Natalia, 22, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, at Disneyland where mom rocked her elite fur coat look as seen below.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo, note for bestie Ciara's baby Amora's birthday

While last year Vanessa went viral for her Elf on the Shelf with a special Kobe twist, this year it’s adding a new member to the Bryant household in her new dog. She said on her Instagram Stories, “My new princess.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has sweetest 4 words for her little sister Bianka

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa also has a precious little purse dog to go with the big doberman that the family has shown off before.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

No, the newest member isn’t a baby or anything as Vanessa crushed those false pregnancy rumors long ago, people.

They now have another fur baby at home, though, and just in time for the holidays.

No doubt, she’ll share more adorable family moments as she always does the rest of this month. Stay tuned.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

