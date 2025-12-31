Vanessa Bryant moved by Taylor Swift’s surprising Kobe, Gianna tribute

Taylor Swift is always a hit with her fits, whether at her concerts or fiancé Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. Now, she wore one as a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant that Vanessa Bryant absolutely loved.

Vanessa, 43, has had quite the holiday season giving out early Christmas gifts to Pau Gasol and his family, while receiving a special one from Khloe Kardashian that also honored her late husband and daughter.

She was also seen in matching Christmas Day fits with daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, as well as at Disneyland in an elite fur coat with them over the winter break.

Swift, meanwhile, was spotted in her Santa hat at the Chiefs game on Christmas Day and went viral for her awesome gesture to the stadium workers.

‼️| Taylor Swift reportedly gave $600/each for the workers at Chiefs Christmas game:



“She came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas (…) and I stopped to look at what was in my hand $600.My whole paycheck for two weeks” pic.twitter.com/aW3Du8Bw87 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) December 29, 2025

Now, she’s going viral for her wearing the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation sweatshirt.

Vanessa posted the below photo where she wrote, “What a gift, we love you @taylorswift 💙!!!!!!”

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Then praised her again.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Swift was seen in it during her “Taylor Swift End of an Era” docuseries that is being previewed in Vanessa’s post.

What an awesome gesture by Swift — you can see just how moved Vanessa was.

Kobe and Gigi no doubt would be proud as well.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Crash anniversary nears

January 26, 2026 will mark six years since Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, perished along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

It will be a tough time for Vanessa and the Bryants, but sweet gestures like Swifts help keep their memories alive.

