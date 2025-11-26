Vanessa Bryant sends Pau Gasol, wife Catherine awesome early Christmas gift
Vanessa Bryant spread the holiday cheer a bit early this year. Before Thanksgiving, the widow of Kobe Bryant gave good friend and Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine Gasol an awesome gift.
Kobe and Pau were teammates for seven years in LA from 2007-2014 and won two championship (2009, 2010). They were very close off the court as well. Following his and Gigi Bryant’s death in 2020, Vanessa and her three daughters have remained very close to the Gasols. The kids even call him “uncle” and Vanessa “brother.”
We saw the families together for a ski trip last year where Vanessa and her daughter Natalia, 22, had matching fits on the slopes, and then just for Halloween where both families dressed up as “Toy Story” characters.
Pau and Cat, as she goes by, have helped Vanessa through hard times like sending her a sweet gift on her would-be anniversary with Kobe. She’s returned the favors with gifts like last year’s edition of the Kobe “Christmas” sneakers.
Now, before Thanksgiving, she sent them the Nike Kobe 9 Low EM “China” sneakers which are holiday red. Cat wrote on Instagram, “Wow. Christmas came early❣️😍🤤 @mambamambacitasports @vanessabryant.”
What an awesome early Christmas gift.
No doubt, Kobe would be smiling seeing his wife spreading the holiday spirit to the Gasol family.
