The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant sends Pau Gasol, wife Catherine awesome early Christmas gift

The widow of Kobe Bryant spreads the holiday spirit before Thanksgiving with a cool present to her late husband’s former Lakers teammate and his wife.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vanessa Bryant spread the holiday cheer a bit early this year. Before Thanksgiving, the widow of Kobe Bryant gave good friend and Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine Gasol an awesome gift.

Kobe and Pau were teammates for seven years in LA from 2007-2014 and won two championship (2009, 2010). They were very close off the court as well. Following his and Gigi Bryant’s death in 2020, Vanessa and her three daughters have remained very close to the Gasols. The kids even call him “uncle” and Vanessa “brother.”

Pau Gasol, Vanessa Bryant
March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant sends message to Stephen Curry wearing Kobe Proto 6 Nike kicks

We saw the families together for a ski trip last year where Vanessa and her daughter Natalia, 22, had matching fits on the slopes, and then just for Halloween where both families dressed up as “Toy Story” characters.

Gasols and Bryants
Gasols and Bryants / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Pau and Cat, as she goes by, have helped Vanessa through hard times like sending her a sweet gift on her would-be anniversary with Kobe. She’s returned the favors with gifts like last year’s edition of the Kobe “Christmas” sneakers.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver for good cause

Now, before Thanksgiving, she sent them the Nike Kobe 9 Low EM “China” sneakers which are holiday red. Cat wrote on Instagram, “Wow. Christmas came early❣️😍🤤 @mambamambacitasports @vanessabryant.”

Nike Kobe 9 Low EM “China”
Cat Gasol/Instagram

What an awesome early Christmas gift.

No doubt, Kobe would be smiling seeing his wife spreading the holiday spirit to the Gasol family.

Kobe and Pau
The retired jersey of Los Angeles Lakers former player Pau Gasol is displayed next the jersey of former player Kobe Bryant during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death 

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships