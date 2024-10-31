Vanessa Bryant nails perfect Halloween costumes
Vanessa Bryant started Thursday morning on a Los Angeles Dodgers high after the team won the World Series, and then went ahead and continued to win the day with her Halloween costumes.
On Wednesday night, Vanessa posted an epic Kobe Bryant message and video after LA defeated theNew York Yankees, winning the franchise’s 8th title in the year ‘24 — Kobe’s two Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers.
Then it was onto Halloween mode, where all three daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, Capri, 4, dressed up as adorable Snow White characters, along with mom who was the Evil Queen.
The 42-year-old Vanessa then ditched the Disney character for a more grown-up character from Beetlejuice, Monica. To say she nailed the look is an understatement.
The kids also got in the action on the Beetlejuice theme as well. It looks like Vanessa also wore a Beetlejuice fit herself and spliced together this epic shot.
Vanessa is certainly in the Halloween spirit and nailed all her costumes perfectly.
