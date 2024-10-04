Vanessa Bryant says Nike Kobe 5 'X-Ray' will drop in time for Halloween
If you're a sneakerhead who loves Halloween, there is some great news for you, courtesy of Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa confirmed that the new Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray" will drop just in time for the spooky season.
The sneakers will officially drop on Thursday, October 17.
Vanessa announced the news on Instagram writing, "Inspired by the iconic Kobe T-Shirt that originally dropped in 2010 and the Haunted Houses we used to go to around Halloween, this Kobe V launches 10.17."
MORE: Vanessa Bryant shares hilarious Dikembe Mutombo story involving daughter Natalia
The new colorway brings some added flair with a baltic blue glow in the dark effect to highlight the skeletal x-ray of a foot.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
The sneakers will be available for purchase for $190 on the Nike SNRKS app and in select retailers.
Along with the release of the Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray," the t-shirt that inspired the sneaker design will be returning in three colorways: black, white & concord. The concord tee will match the newly released Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray."
The shirts will retail at $50.
