Vanessa Bryant says Nike Kobe 5 'X-Ray' will drop in time for Halloween

No bones about it. The Nike Kobe 5 'X-Ray' will drop in time for Halloween, adding flair to your look for spooky season, according to Vanessa Bryant.

Josh Sanchez

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympics. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If you're a sneakerhead who loves Halloween, there is some great news for you, courtesy of Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa confirmed that the new Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray" will drop just in time for the spooky season.

The sneakers will officially drop on Thursday, October 17.

Vanessa announced the news on Instagram writing, "Inspired by the iconic Kobe T-Shirt that originally dropped in 2010 and the Haunted Houses we used to go to around Halloween, this Kobe V launches 10.17."

Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray"
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray"
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The new colorway brings some added flair with a baltic blue glow in the dark effect to highlight the skeletal x-ray of a foot.

Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray"
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The sneakers will be available for purchase for $190 on the Nike SNRKS app and in select retailers.

Along with the release of the Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray," the t-shirt that inspired the sneaker design will be returning in three colorways: black, white & concord. The concord tee will match the newly released Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray."

The shirts will retail at $50.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

