Kobe Bryant’s wife shares hilarious Dikembe Mutombo story involving daughter Natalia
With the passing of the NBA great Dikembe Mutombo on Monday, Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant shared an old video of the Los Angeles Lakers legend telling a Mutombo story involving their oldest daughter Natalia.
Mutombo tragically passed away at the age of 58 from brain cancer. Tributes poured in throughout the day including Mutombo’s son Ryan’s heartbreaking message to his late dad, as well as a finger wag — Mutombo’s signature move after a block — by a Dolphins player on Monday night.
Then Vanessa shared her own tribute and tagged Natalia in a post on her Instagram Stories. It was a video of Kobe talking about the time Natalia, now 21, was at an NBA All-Star event and met Mutombo. Kobe tells the story about how he introduced his young daughter at the time to Mutombo and the center went to shake Natalia’s hand and she did the finger wag and said, “No, No, No.”
Here’s the actual clip:
What a hilarious story and how Kobe — a jokester of his own — mimicked Mutombo’s deep voice.
Kobe would often have daughters Natalia and Gigi with him after games, at NBA events, and at press conferences. Kobe was just 41 when he passed away.
Natalia is making her own way in life as a film student at USC and with her modeling career. She continues to honor her dad’s legacy with tributes like these sick custom pants.
Videos like this moment from Kobe Bryant are so amazing to see. Thanks to Vanessa for calling it to our attention and RIP both NBA legends.
