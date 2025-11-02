The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vlad Jr.’s wife Nathalie makes bold statement with custom black Game 7 Blue Jays fit

The wife of the All-Star first baseman hopes it’s the winning look vs. the Dodgers.

Matt Ryan

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) before game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) before game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to win the team’s first World Series since 1993 with in a winner-takes-all Game 7 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he’s been on fire in the series on the field, his wife Nathalie has been with her fits off of it. Saturday night was no different as she made a bold statement with her fashion choice.

If the Blue Jays win, Guerrero Jr. will likely be the World Series MVP. He has been on fire all playoffs for the team hitting over .400 in the postseason heading into Saturday night’s showdown. He has two home runs of his eight in this series.

Vlad Guerrero Jr
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been sensational all playoffs. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Nathalie sparkled in Game 1 of the World Series with her custom look, and has since wowed including Game 6 with a custom Guerrero Jr. preppy sweater look.

For Game 7, she rocked the sickest custom black Blue Jays jacket.

With the Guerrero Jr. and his number 27 on the back.

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

She’s hoping it will be the defending champion Dodgers’ World Series funeral fit in Game 7 and she’ll be celebrating with their daughter Vlaimel and all of Canada soon.

