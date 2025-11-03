Vlad Guerrero Jr. flexes private-jet Mexican vacation after brutal World Series loss
While the Los Angeles Dodgers were busy celerbating their World Series parade in LA on Monday, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero was getting over the devastating Game 7 loss with his family in Cancun. A video of him on his way having a good time in a private jet has gone viral.
Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays came as close as a team could to winning a World Series — like literally an inch.
The All-Star first baseman had an epic postseason, hitting over .400 and belting eight home runs. He lead off the bottom of the 11th with a double, but never reached home as the Dodgers got out of it with a winning double-play. After the game, he was the last one left in the Blue Jays dugout in a heartbreaking photo.
The day after the game, his wife Nathalie Guerrero shared a heartfelt message for her husband (translated to English):
“Just thank you my God, thank you my God, thank you for allowing us to get here, for all the good and bad that happened. We finish this season in health, and with new teachings. proud of you my love, how you enjoy yourself and give yourself in body and soul in everything you do. To me, you will always be the best. 🥰 Until next year with more faith 🙏🏼💙💙 Grateful and in accordance with God’s will. Proud of my team 💙.”
Now, the family headed to Cancun, Mexico, where Vlad was in good spirits holding his ALCS championship MVP trophy while blasting music and singing along on his private jet.
The 26-year-old will be a star for years in the league, and while the loss no doubt stings, he deserves to let loose and enjoy his offseason.