Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie stuns in preppy ‘27’ fit for Blue Jays’ Game 6

The All-Star first baseman’s wife rocked her look in what she hopes is the final game of the season in Toronto.

Matt Ryan

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on from the dugout before game six of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre.
Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on from the dugout before game six of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the brink of winning their first World Series championship since 1993, and doing it against he favored defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. If they do, first baseman All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could very well be the MVP. His wife Nathalie Guerrero certainly was a fit MVP before Game 6.

After losing an epic 18-inning Game 3, the Blue Jays bounced back, crushing the Dodgers in Games 4 and 5 on the road. They have two chances at home to close out Los Angeles.

Entering Friday night, Guerrero Jr. has eight hits with two home runs.

RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel's cute message predicts World Series win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prays in the outfield before Game 6 of the 2025 MLB World Series. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While he’s been a star on the field his wife has shined with her fits like her denim one with their daughter for Game 4. She also made a bold statement for Game 7 of the ALDS with her look.

Nathalie had another bold fit for Game 6 with a fall preppy sweater customized with Vlad’s No. 27 on it.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea wears lucky Yamamoto-color fit for Dodgers’ Game 6

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

His daughter Vlaimel went as a cheerleader for Halloween and will also be cheering on dad Friday night.

Vlaimel Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

They both hope to be celebrating dad’s first World Series together soon.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

