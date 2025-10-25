Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie sparkles in custom fit at World Series Game 1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having an epic postseason for the Toronto Blue Jays and hopes his hot hitting carries over to the World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. His wife Nathalie Guerrero’s fit hot streak already has for Game 1 with a sick custom Guerrero Jr. fit.
Heading into Game 1 at Rogers Centre, Guerrero Jr. has a .442 average, six homer runs, and 12 RBI so far this postseason. He’s a big reason the team is in its first World Series since it won it in 1993 on Joe Carter’s epic Game 6 home run vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.
Nathalie made a bold statement in Game 7 of the ALCS with her fit on that night, and celebrated the big victory with Guerrero Jr. and their daughter.
She did so again on Friday night with this custom sparkly jacket representing her man.
She was also seen dancing in it while getting hyped up before first pitch.
Nathalie hopes it’s another lucky look and another night to celebrate.
If the Blue Jays are to cool off the Dodgers pitching, Guerrero Jr. will have to a big part in doing so. His wife has a good view to see if it happens.
