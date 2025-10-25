The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie sparkles in custom fit at World Series Game 1

The Blue Jays WAG represents the All-Star slugger in Toronto for the first game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before game seven against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before game seven against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having an epic postseason for the Toronto Blue Jays and hopes his hot hitting carries over to the World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. His wife Nathalie Guerrero’s fit hot streak already has for Game 1 with a sick custom Guerrero Jr. fit.

Heading into Game 1 at Rogers Centre, Guerrero Jr. has a .442 average, six homer runs, and 12 RBI so far this postseason. He’s a big reason the team is in its first World Series since it won it in 1993 on Joe Carter’s epic Game 6 home run vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nathalie made a bold statement in Game 7 of the ALCS with her fit on that night, and celebrated the big victory with Guerrero Jr. and their daughter.

She did so again on Friday night with this custom sparkly jacket representing her man.

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

She was also seen dancing in it while getting hyped up before first pitch.

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

Nathalie hopes it’s another lucky look and another night to celebrate.

If the Blue Jays are to cool off the Dodgers pitching, Guerrero Jr. will have to a big part in doing so. His wife has a good view to see if it happens.

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

