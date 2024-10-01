WAG Christen Harper’s perfect fit for husband Jared Goff’s perfect game
Jared Goff had a night for the record books on Monday. The Detroit Lions quarterback finished the game a perfect 18-for-18 passing — a feat that’s never been done before in the history of the league.
While it was a perfect night for Goff and the Lions in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Goff’s new wife Christen Harper had a perfect night of her own.
Harper has previously been seen this season donning Goff’s No. 16 jersey during games and sharing a tender sideline moment with the quarterback. For the big Monday Night Football game, the 31-year-old beauty glammed up in an Abercrombie denim jumpsuit.
The SI Swimsuit model certainly looks stunning. At least she got the Lions jacket on to represent.
The couple, who have been together since 2019, married this past June in Ojai, CA, in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
Goff, 29, has led the Lions to a 3-1 start and thrown for 1015 yards, 5 touchdowns, with 4 interceptions.
After the win and the passing record, Harper shared the feat on Instagram.
She also shared video of Goff catching his first career touchdown pass on a trick play.
What a night for Goff and Harper on and off the field.
