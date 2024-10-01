The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WAG Christen Harper’s perfect fit for husband Jared Goff’s perfect game

The newly wed model and influencer ditched her Goff jersey and glammed up for Monday Night Football in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen Harper during warmups before the Los Angeles Rams game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen Harper during warmups before the Los Angeles Rams game. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff had a night for the record books on Monday. The Detroit Lions quarterback finished the game a perfect 18-for-18 passing — a feat that’s never been done before in the history of the league.

While it was a perfect night for Goff and the Lions in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Goff’s new wife Christen Harper had a perfect night of her own.

Harper has previously been seen this season donning Goff’s No. 16 jersey during games and sharing a tender sideline moment with the quarterback. For the big Monday Night Football game, the 31-year-old beauty glammed up in an Abercrombie denim jumpsuit.

Christen Harper
Christen Harper rocks this denim look. / Christen Goff/Instagram
Christen Harper
Harper glammed up big time for the pregame. / Christen Goff/Instagram
Christen Harper
Harper arriving to Ford Field on Monday night. / Christen Goff/Instagram
Christen Harper
What a view from the field / Christen Goff

The SI Swimsuit model certainly looks stunning. At least she got the Lions jacket on to represent.

The couple, who have been together since 2019, married this past June in Ojai, CA, in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Goff, 29, has led the Lions to a 3-1 start and thrown for 1015 yards, 5 touchdowns, with 4 interceptions.

After the win and the passing record, Harper shared the feat on Instagram.

Christen Harper
Harper shares Goff’s perfect night. / Christen Harper Goff/Instagram

She also shared video of Goff catching his first career touchdown pass on a trick play.

What a night for Goff and Harper on and off the field.

