WAG Christen Harper’s tender moment at game with husband Jared Goff (VIDEO)
Christen Harper and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff were just married on June 22 after five years of dating. That newlywed love showed during the Lions first game of the season.
Detroit hosted the Los Angeles Rams on primetime Sunday Night Football. Harper, or Mrs. Goff now, had a sideline pass to view her hubby’s game. That’s when this adorable moment was captured.
The video is set to Morgan Wallen’s hit “Had Me By Halftime”, which hits perfectly for this moment.
Goff and the Lions would go onto defeat the Rams in overtime, 26-20, in a hard fought game. Goff finished with 217 yards and a touchdown. After the game, former Lions and current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Goff shared a classy moment.
The wife of Stafford, who is a former Lions player, told US Weekly she is “jealous” of how the city of Detroit and the Lions have embraced Harper.
Earlier this week, the 31-year-old Harper posted photos of the couple relaxing with dog Quincy at their Michigan home.
While Goff won the game, he’s clearly winning at life with Harper.
