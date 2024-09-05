The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Is WAG Georgina Rodriguez’s white gown stunner a wedding hint? (PHOTOS)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s social media influencer girlfriend rocked an elegant masterpiece fit that was perfect for a bride.

Matthew Graham

Georgina Rodriguez attends the Venice Film Festival
Georgina Rodriguez attends the Venice Film Festival / IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

Now we know why Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend was flaunting private-jet photos and videos in a stellar all-back, fishnet-stocking highlighted fit from Venice, Italy.

The viral social media darling left her 62.5 million Instagram followers gaga over her stunning strapless, flowing white gown with blown-out hair for the Venice Film Festival. Many of the commenters on her IG post couldn’t help but notice the elegant masterpiece very much resembled a wedding dress.

One user wrote, “Guys, Georgia has been rocking SO MUCH white lately, I think she’s throwing hints.” Another one succinctly stated, “Like a Bride.”

Take a look and judge for yourself.

Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez attends the Venice Film Festival / IMAGO/Italy Photo Press
Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez attends the Venice Film Festival / IMAGO / Gruppo LiveMedia

The Oscar de la Renta dress was the clear winner of the red carpet, and the rumors of a secret marriage with the international Portuguese soccer superstar have never been confirmed. Is this her telling the Al-Nassr FC forward that it’s about time? Regardless, men around the world would be lining up to be her husband in that dress.

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old wore another sophisticated fit, this time a one-shoulder black minidress with her hair tied back.

If Rodriguez and the 39-year-old global social media icon have yet to tie the knot, Ronaldo might have officially been put on notice.

Matthew Graham

