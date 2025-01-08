WNBA's Angel Reese reveals A-list supermodel influence for fashion, modeling career
Angel Reese is known for her fierce game on the court, as well as her stylish looks in the tunnel. And she’s sharing all the details about where her love of fashion began.
In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, January 8, the Chicago Sky forward revealed one of the biggest inspirations for her fashions — legendary supermodel Tyra Banks.
“I used to watch ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra and practice my walk in the living room,” Reese said.
Elsewhere in the interview, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar shared that her passions were always in both sports and fashion. She also revealed that her mother was another one of her fashion icons.
“I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff,” Reese said. “I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”
Reese’s stylings have earned her much acclaim. Back in Dec. 2024, celebrity stylist Law Roach appeared on Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” feedback, where he complimented her pre-game fits, and offered her feedback on how to take her fashion game to the next level. That same month, Reese was named Style Influencer of the Year at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.
