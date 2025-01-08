The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA's Angel Reese reveals A-list supermodel influence for fashion, modeling career

The Chicago Sky superstar has had a love of fashion and basketball instilled in her from a young age.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during a NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics at Kia Center.
Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during a NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese is known for her fierce game on the court, as well as her stylish looks in the tunnel. And she’s sharing all the details about where her love of fashion began.

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RELATED: Angel Reese shows off fuzzy Chanel bag in cozy mirror selfie

In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, January 8, the Chicago Sky forward revealed one of the biggest inspirations for her fashions — legendary supermodel Tyra Banks.

“I used to watch ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra and practice my walk in the living room,” Reese said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar shared that her passions were always in both sports and fashion. She also revealed that her mother was another one of her fashion icons.

“I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff,” Reese said. “I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.” 

RELATED: Angel Reese dances naughty in tiny ‘Big Mama’ shorts pajamas fit on Christmas

Reese’s stylings have earned her much acclaim. Back in Dec. 2024, celebrity stylist Law Roach appeared on Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” feedback, where he complimented her pre-game fits, and offered her feedback on how to take her fashion game to the next level. That same month, Reese was named Style Influencer of the Year at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Angel Reese 2024
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

